Pressure for an audit of last year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results continued with doubts casts on the results' credibility.

Cord leader Raila Odinga and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion, speaking separately, dismissed the outcome of the results saying they are not a true reflection of the ability of the candidates.

Mr Odinga speaking during the launch of a united opposition outfit, Nasa, at Bomas of Kenya, said that it is not possible that only 15 per cent can pass a national examination and join universities.

"What will we do with the remaining 85 per cent who scored less than the university entry grade and we are now condemning them that they are failures," said Mr Odinga.

He insisted that the results must be audited and there should be no argument about it.

Mr Sossion on his part described the release of the examinations as a political statement insisting that an audit must be done.

"Results for individual subjects were not released. There was no standardization and we cannot accept it," said Mr Sossion.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i had on Tuesday fought off the accusations saying the examinations were marked according to international standards and that all the grades were thoroughly reviewed.