FOUR suspected fraudsters were Wednesday taken to court for defrauding a business man of over $90 000 in botched commodity broking deal.

Thandiwe Cathrine Chisoro, Tafadzwa Mazhazhate, Sunungurai Chinhango and Stanely Nyamasoka appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on fraud charges.

They were denied bail and remanded to next month pending their trial.

The complainant is Tendaishe Taruvinga, the director of Razar communications.

According to the state, sometime in December last year Taruvinga was looking for suppliers of stationery, spices and gases from offshore companies.

He was referred to one Farai Mashiri alias Moses Banda, still at large and alleged to be in South Africa.

He then contacted Mashiri who confirmed that he could pay for the goods in South Africa, supply and deliver them to Taruvinga.

Mashiri then referred Taruvinga to Thandiwe Cathrine Chisoro.

At the end of that same month, Chisoro, acting in connivance with Mashiri, claimed that the payment had been made in South Africa.

On the same date, Taruvinga received fake payment vouchers from Mashiri who told him that the truck with the goods was en-route to Zimbabwe.

Chisoro then went to the complainant's workplace and was given $30 000 as payment for the delivery of the goods.

Early this year, Taruvinga asked Mashiri for another supply of the same goods and he allegedly repeated the same trick.

Taruvinga paid $30 000 for service and purchase of the goods again.

On January 4, Mashiri again told Taruvinga that he had purchased stationery worth $33 000 and Chisoro went to collect the money.

After no delivery was made, Taruvinga became suspicious.

When Chisoro and the other accused persons went to Taruvinga's workplace with the intention to collect the remaining $14 000, a trap was set and they were subsequently arrested.