Djibouti — Chinese construction giant China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has vowed to raise the number of local staff in its operations in Djibouti.

The company on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Djibouti Technical Vocational Training department to hire vocational school graduates as part of its commitment to increase the number of its local staff in its varied operations.

According to the agreement signed, the company will hire graduates of Lycee Industrial and Commercial (LIC) School, which was built by CCECC some 25 years ago.

Yuan Li, President of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), said that the agreement signifies CCECC's commitment to fully fulfill its social responsibility and contribute to the socio-economic development of the horn African country.

"We have signed an agreement to employ graduates of this school. This agreement will change our international company to become a localized company, as more and more local people joined the company," he said.

He further noted that students will develop remarkable experience while working for an international company with many years of experience and notable achievements.

Abdoulkader Houmed, Director General of Technical Education and Vocational Training department of Djibouti, has also lauded the agreement, saying "It is very important for us".

"Now students can get a proper training and work as well," he said.