Kenya: Voter Transfer to Be Done at Constituency Level, IEBC Says

Transfer of registered voters will now be done at the constituency level and not at the ward level as it has been done previously.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that those who wish to transfer their registration details from one polling station to the other during the coming second Mass Voter Registration (MVR) will have to do it at the electoral agency's constituency offices.

"Registered voters who wish to transfer their polling stations will be allowed to make such applications from independent electoral and boundaries commission constituency offices once the second mass voter registration starts next week," said Andrew Limo, IEBC Communications and Public Affairs Manager, on Tuesday during a consultative meeting with political parties liaison committees in Nairobi.

Mr Limo said that the decision was arrived at after a massive 700,000 registered voters applied for polling stations transfer in the previous mass voter registration done in February and March, last year.

The electoral body has been meeting different stakeholders in the country before they commence the planned second phase of voter registration scheduled to start next week on Monday.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Mr Ezra Chiloba while addressing journalists during a consultative meeting with media practitioners at Nairobi Safari Club, Nairobi on Monday, said that the commission targets to register between 4 million and 6 million new voters at the end of the one-month exercise.

He was optimistic they will reach the target as statistics by the national registration bureau indicates that about 9 million Kenyans have identification cards yet they have not registered as voters.

Mr Chiloba added that the commission will use 7, 793 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits up from 5776 kits used in the previous exercise.

The kits will be deployed at ward level with the distribution criteria based on geographical area where the smallest ward will get 3 kits while the largest one will have 10 kits.

Currently, the number of registered voters stands at 15,857,185 as per June 30, last year but the commission projects to have about 22 million voters registered for the August General Election.