11 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mwamba RFC Signs Ruhiu, Taabu and Omondi

Nairobi — Mwamba RFC has completed the signing of former Strathmore Leos centre Patrick Ruhiu, Laiser Hill alumni Daniel Taabu and Ronnie Omondi from Masaku RFC.

Ruhiu, fondly referred to as Ruhiz, joins Kulabu from Leos where he spent close to seven seasons.

He will join Marcus Muriithi, Brad Owako, Felix "Top Dog" Otieno and returning Vincent Jumba in the midfield.

Taabu joins the club officially after completing his studies at the famous Laiser Hill School. The former national schools sevens championships winner plays at centre or wing and is also good with the boot. He has previously played for Daystar Falcons in the National Sevens Series in August.

Ronnie Omondi honed his rugby skills at St Joseph's Kitale in Trans Nzoia County. After completing school, Ronnie has played for Machakos based Masaku RFC in the Nationwide for two seasons.

Backrow Jeremy Griffins is also back from a loan stint at USIU-A Rugby Club.

The players are in frame to make their debut for the Black Shirts this weekend as we host Kabras Sugar RFC in both Kenya Cup and Eric Shirley Shield.

