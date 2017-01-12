Kenya: Doctors' Union Officials in Court for Contempt

Photo: Maureen Kakan/Daily Nation

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union members walk out of the Milimani Commercial Court in Nairobi.

Doctors' union officials are today expected to appear before Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa for punishment after being found guilty of contempt.

On Tuesday, the judge issued a warrant of arrest against five Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union officials after they skipped a court.

Lady Justice Wasilwa also directed the Kilimani OCS to assist the court in arresting Dr Samuel Obegithe, Dr Titus Ondoro, Dr Fredrick Oluga, Dr Hamisi Chibanzi and Dr Daisy Korir and present them before her today.

Early last month, the judge ruled that the union officials had disobeyed orders stopping health workers nationwide strike.

But, doctors and nurses went on and downed their tools from December 5, 2016.

However, nurses through their union held successful talks with the government and signed their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Doctors have remained adamant saying that they will not call off the strike despite being asked by the judge to do so.

The matter spilled over to the courts after the health workers unions were sued by the Council of Governors.