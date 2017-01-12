Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Ali Mohamed Shein disclosed yesterday that he failed to reach an agreement with his fellow presidential aspirant in the 2015 election, Mr Seif Sharrif Hamad of Civic United Front (CUF), after the latter rejected the re-run as directed by the electoral body.

"We in Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) went into the negotiation table with a clear spirit and had wanted the election to be repeated; but Mr Hamad was against this idea much as the first election was marred with irregularities," Dr Shein revealed yesterday.

President Shein made the disclosure during an exclusive televised interview with a private station, Azam TV, which was hosted by veteran presenter Tido Mhando. Dr Shein stressed that the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) was an independent entity operating without influence from any public or private institution.

The electoral body in Zanzibar nullified presidential and House of Representatives' election held on October 29, 2015 due to a number of irregularities and called for a rerun in March, 2016, which was boycotted by Mr Seif Sharif Hamad and his party.

During the re-run, Dr Shein was declared the winner after he scooped 299,982 votes against just 6,076 or 1.9 per cent for his main rival from CUF.

Asked why ZEC cancelled the poll in Zanzibar and yet the National Electoral Commission (NEC) continued with the process, Dr Shein explained that the two electoral bodies operate under separate legislations and constitutions.

"Returning officers at ZEC noted the shortfalls in the election in Zanzibar; these officials are not responsible for the Union presidential and parliamentary polls," Dr Shein explained.

The Isles leader said he was not moved by continued global tours by Mr Hamad in discrediting the election, stressing that "the decision by ZEC cannot be contested by any local or international institution."

Meanwhile, President Shein explained that the process for introducing a new constitution in Tanzania will be attained but without "pressure from any groups inside or outside the country." "President John Magufuli will have to engage me in the process but this will be done without pressure from anyone," Dr Shein explained.

On the other hand, Dr Shein warned party leaders within CCM, who are working 'behind the scenes' to set the ground for them to succeed him in 2020, noting that it was not the right time yet.

"CCM has procedures in regard to these positions and all those going around should wait for the right time," he advised.

President Shein noted as well that he was not vouching any leader to assume the presidency when his terms ends in 2020, since it is only the party that can nominate a candidate to vie for the position.