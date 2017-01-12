Tanzania: Kilombero MP Jailed Six Months Over Meeting Hall Chaos

Photo: The Citizen

Police officers arresting Kilombero Member of Parliament Peter Lijualikali.

Kilombero — The Member of Parliament for Kilombero (Chadema), Peter Lijualikali (30), has been sentenced to six months in jail for inciting violence at a meeting.

But according to the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, the MP will continue with his legislative position after serving the sentence since it has not exceeded six months.

Lijualikali was convicted of the offence alongside his driver, Stephano Mgata (35), by Kilombero Resident Magistrate Timothy Lyon, after being satisfied by evidence produced by the prosecution.

Inspector of Police Dotto Mgimbwa, for the prosecution, had told the court that the opposition MP and his co-convict committed the offence on March 1, last year, at Kibaoni area in a meeting hall of Kilombero District Council.

The prosecution had further told the court that the two accused persons had created disturbances at the meeting against the provision of section 89 (b) of the Penal Code, Cap 16 - as amended in 2002. Such commission of offence, according to the prosecution, caused a breach of the peace in the area.

Delivering the judgment, the magistrate noted that the lawmaker had three other criminal cases before and convicted for the same. The magistrate had no other option than meting such custodial sentence.

He named the cases in question as case number 338 of 2014, case number 220 of 2014 and case number 340 of 2014. The magistrate was of the opinion that having found the MP a habitual offender, he reasoned that the appropriate sentence for him is to serve six months in jail.

However, the magistrate found that since the second accused was a first offender, the court gave him a suspended six month-jail sentence, directing him not to commit a criminal offence within such period. During the court session, the situation around the premises was calm beyond the expectation of many as has been the case in other previous sessions.

The number of party supporters who attended the court session was too small despite an earlier call for them to show up in big numbers. Several lawyers reached for comment reserved their comments on the outcome of the MP's conviction as they were not conversant with Parliamentary Rules.

However, Advocate Mpale Mpoki was of the opinion that the MP would lose parliamentary sittings for the period when he would be in jail, a situation that might affect his status in the National Assembly.