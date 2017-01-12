Kenya: IEBC Tells Civil Servants Eying Political Posts to Resign By February

Public servants seeking to contest in the August elections have been given up to February 7 to resign from their jobs or forfeit their candidature.

In a notice published in local dailies on Thursday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) stated that public officers seeking to contest an election must resign at least six months before the date of the election.

The law, however, does not require the President, the Deputy President, MPs, governors, deputy governors and members of county assemblies to resign from their jobs prior to elections.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 43(5) of the Elections Act, all public officers and state officers seeking to contest in the 2017 general election must resign on or before February 7, 2017 with the exception of the President, the Deputy President, members of parliament, county governors, deputy county governors and members of county assembly," said the IEBC in the notice.

The notice also warned the civil servants and state officers against using public resources to campaign for any candidate or party.

The IEBC also warned civil servants that they are not allowed to use public resources to initiate development projects in any constituency or county to support a candidate or political party.

"Candidates who knowingly aid in the contravention of this shall not be eligible to contest in the election," warned the IEBC.