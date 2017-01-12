12 January 2017

Zimbabwe: DJ Mox's Son Drowns in Pool

Photo: Shingai Mokina/Facebook
Star FM radio DJ Shingai Mokina, also known as DJ Mox (file photo).
By Sophie Chese

Popular Star FM disc jockey Shingai Mokina, popularly known as DJ Mox, lost his two-year-old son on Tuesday.

Aurona Jehu Mokina drowned in an old swimming pool at their house in Greencroft after he was left unattended by their maid.

In an interview, the heartbroken radio personality said his son was found floating in the swimming pool by the maid and gardener after he had gone missing for some time.

"It is true my son is no more. He was two years old and he was left unattended yesterday (Tuesday) by our maid.

"We believe he went outside, not sure what really happened, we just know his body was later found floating in the pool by the gardener and the maid. He will be laid to rest tomorrow (today) at Glen Forest Cemetery," he said.

Mourners are gathered at 41 Blatherwick, Queensdale.

Yesterday several workmates at Zimpapers and the broadcasting community sent their condolences to the Mokina family.

DJ Mox is among the popular presenters at Star FM for his "The Crossover" (TXO) slot and he has been a host at a number of big events.

