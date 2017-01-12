Angola: MPLA Supporters Urged to Strengthen Party Towards Electoral Victory

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party militants last Wednesday were exhorted to strengthen the organisation, the unity of the members and citizens' mobilisation towards victory in the general elections set for the second semester of the present year.

The call was made by the vice-president of the ruling MPLA, João Gonçalves Lourenço, after receiving new year greetings from members of the party's leadership, female and youth wings (OMA and JMPLA respectively), parliamentary group, directors and workers of the party's national headquarters.

The official reminded that this year will be of great challenges and elections, in which he expects the party to have a resounding victory in the dimension of the 60 years of its existence.

According to the politician, this will not be a year of great speech, but of concrete actions and hard work, having also wished to the party supporters happiness and prosperity, specially good heath, intellectual strength, wisdom and physical endurance.