The Zimbabwe Multi Donor Trust Fund has availed a $4 million grant to Redcliff Municipality for the rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation systems.

The funds are part of a $36 million grant to be distributed under the Water and Sanitation Programme Phase Two.

The African Development Bank administers the fund set aside for the reinforcement of water distribution and waste water collection systems in five cities including Redcliff.

Speaking at the project kick off meeting in Redcliff yesterday, ZimFund project manager Engineer Emmanuel Zabanita said the intervention had come at the right time.

"The project involves pipe replacement of critical sections in the water distribution system including 2,3km of 250mm diameter corroded steel pipes on a supply pipeline to Torwood which can no longer deliver water. This will be replaced with PVC pipes," said Eng Zabanita.

"In addition, the Rutendo Reservoir structure meant to store potable water will be rehabilitated and a security fence erected around the site to provide maximum physical security to prevent unauthorised entry and tampering with the contents structure," he said.

On the sewerage side, corroded steel sewer pipes will be dismantled and replaced.

Sewer ponds will also be rehabilitated.

Under the second phase, ZimFund will acquire sewer cleaning and maintenance equipment, domestic and commercial meters and laboratory equipment.

It will also construct buildings for tests for Harare, Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Redcliff councils.

"We could have undertaken the project a long time ago in Redcliff but the town did not have an engineer to implement the programme. We want to pay tribute to Redcliff for managing to recruit a town engineer within a short period of time," he said.

Mr Zabanita urged Redcliff council to take full responsibility of the project to ensure that high quality equipment is procured and installed.

He said the municipality to allocate resources for the sustenance of the equipment.

"We are going to put up big infrastructure which will improve the water supply by 75 megalitres a day. We have awarded the contract to a local company, Drawcard. Most of companies which bid for the contract were foreign," he said.

"Under the project, we are also going to supply smart water meters and we have already delivered water pipes for a replacement programme. We will come here frequently to monitor progress. If you are not happy with the work carried out inform us so that we do not release payment until you are satisfied," he said.

Mr Zabanita said the project would be completed by year end.

Redcliff Mayor Fred Kapuya said he was happy that the project was taking off.