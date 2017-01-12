FORMER National Social Security Authority (NSSA) properties manager Samuel Patrick Chiduza, 61, was Wednesday taken to court accused of misrepresenting market value of a stand which resulted in the company losing $8 million.

His arrest comes barely a week after the arrest former NSSA general manager James Mwayiyapo, 59 and Shadreck Vera, former director of investments over the same allegations.

Chiduza appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing fraud charges, alternatively criminal abuse of office as public officer.

He was released on $500 bail with reporting conditions.

According to court papers, in September 2014, NSSA secured a property to buy from Matay -Kingdom Pvt Ltd, known as Celestial park situated along Borrowdale road, Harare.

At all material times, NSAA was represented by the trio.

Mwayiyapo was the chairperson of the company's management and investments committee and his accomplices were board members of that committee.

Before NSSA could purchase the property, the trio were mandated to first seek for property valuators to determine the market value of the property.

This was to enable the company to use as a benchmark for price bargaining.

NSSA then obtained reports from Bard Real Estate which came up with a gross replacement cost of $29 million, forced value of $18 million and a market value of $25, 6 million.

CB Richard Ellis came up with $24, 354 million and market value of $25, 6 million while Green Plan Pvt Ltd only provided market value of $36, 5 million.

The reports were supposed to be tabled to the board for adjudication before the agreement of sale was entered into by the seller.

According to the state, of all the three reports, the one from Bard Real Estate was the most favourable as it gave the company bargaining power but the trio deliberately concealed the report and referred the two remaining reports which were not cost effective to the board.

Through this withholding or concealment the trio then misrepresented that the property was worth $36, 5 million yet they were aware the property was worth $24 million.

The property was eventually purchased at $32 million after price bargaining.

The accused's corrupt activity prejudiced NNSA of $8 million which is the net difference between $24 million and the purchase price of $32 million.

The offence came to light after an audit was carried out in October last year.