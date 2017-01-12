South Africa: Olivier Named First Sunfoil Sizzler for 2016-17

Duanne Olivier of the Knights, the latest player to be called up to the Proteas Test squad, has bagged the Sunfoil Series Sizzler award for the first five rounds of the Sunfoil Series.

The Titans, the defending champions, are the current leaders but they have several other franchises in close pursuit.

The Sunfoil Sizzler award is worth R15 000.

The Sunfoil Series Player of the Season will be named at the CSA Awards Ceremony next year.

Olivier has been the leading wicket-taker with 28 dismissals including 3 five-wicket hauls with a strike rate of 40.5 and an average of 21.60.

He has also shown improved batting form with a career-best franchise innings of 45.

He is one of several seam bowlers coming to the fore in domestic cricket alongside the likes of Marchant de Lange, Hardus Viljoen, Robbie Frylinck and the two all-rounders, Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder.

They occupy the top seven rankings at the moment along with spinner Simon Harmer.

"Congratulations to Duanne on his Sunfoil Sizzler award," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) General Manager, Corrie van Zyl.

"He has been consistently outstanding in the last five matches. He has thoroughly deserved his call-up to the Proteas Test squad and this demonstrates how important the Sunfoil Series is in our development pipeline.

"You can never have enough depth in the fast bowling department as recent events at national level have shown us."

The South African Cricketers' Association Most Valuable Player index (SACA MVP) is used as the measuring tool in determining the Sunfoil Sizzler of the Month.

The top 5 performers in the Sunfoil Series during the period under review (October and November) were:

SACA Most Valuable Player 2016/17: Sunfoil Series

October - November 2016

1 Duanne Olivier (Knights) - 167.161 total points

2 Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins) - 163.968

3 Marchant de Lange (Knights) - 153.297

4 Hardus Viljoen (Lions) - 134.512

5 Simon Harmer (Warriors) - 131.857

Image: Gallo Images

Source: Sport24