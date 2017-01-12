11 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Olivier Named First Sunfoil Sizzler for 2016-17

Tagged:

Related Topics

Duanne Olivier of the Knights, the latest player to be called up to the Proteas Test squad, has bagged the Sunfoil Series Sizzler award for the first five rounds of the Sunfoil Series.

The Titans, the defending champions, are the current leaders but they have several other franchises in close pursuit.

The Sunfoil Sizzler award is worth R15 000.

The Sunfoil Series Player of the Season will be named at the CSA Awards Ceremony next year.

Olivier has been the leading wicket-taker with 28 dismissals including 3 five-wicket hauls with a strike rate of 40.5 and an average of 21.60.

He has also shown improved batting form with a career-best franchise innings of 45.

He is one of several seam bowlers coming to the fore in domestic cricket alongside the likes of Marchant de Lange, Hardus Viljoen, Robbie Frylinck and the two all-rounders, Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder.

They occupy the top seven rankings at the moment along with spinner Simon Harmer.

"Congratulations to Duanne on his Sunfoil Sizzler award," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) General Manager, Corrie van Zyl.

"He has been consistently outstanding in the last five matches. He has thoroughly deserved his call-up to the Proteas Test squad and this demonstrates how important the Sunfoil Series is in our development pipeline.

"You can never have enough depth in the fast bowling department as recent events at national level have shown us."

The South African Cricketers' Association Most Valuable Player index (SACA MVP) is used as the measuring tool in determining the Sunfoil Sizzler of the Month.

The top 5 performers in the Sunfoil Series during the period under review (October and November) were:

SACA Most Valuable Player 2016/17: Sunfoil Series

October - November 2016

1 Duanne Olivier (Knights) - 167.161 total points

2 Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins) - 163.968

3 Marchant de Lange (Knights) - 153.297

4 Hardus Viljoen (Lions) - 134.512

5 Simon Harmer (Warriors) - 131.857

Image: Gallo Images

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.