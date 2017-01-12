South Africa: Attacks On Mosques an Attack On Democracy - FW De Klerk Foundation

The desecration of two Cape Town mosques is an assault on the country's democracy, the FW de Klerk Foundation said on Wednesday.

It believed that most South Africans disagreed with what the vandals had done and that most citizens respected religious freedom.

The organisation referred to Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights, which states: "Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief, and opinion.

"The foundation stands with the vast majority in expressing outrage at the attack on places of worship and reverence," it said in a statement.

Blood was found spattered on the walls and pulpit of Masjidul Jamiah in Kalk Bay on Monday morning. The vandals damaged property inside the building. The mosque is a heritage site and was founded in 1898. It was renovated last year.

A mosque in Simon's Town was also desecrated on Saturday. A pig snout and blood were left on the doorstep. Pigs are forbidden in Islam.

A few days earlier, Langebaan resident, Liam Ferreira, wrote a Facebook post ranting about the Muslim call to prayer, which takes place five times a day. He later apologised and then joined the chorus of condemnation following the desecration of the Simon's Town mosque.

Source: News24