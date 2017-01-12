South Africa: Dagga Found in Viooltjie Street, Lentegeur

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

On Tuesday 2017-01-10 at about 13:00 police members from Lentegeur SAPS received information about narcotics in Viooltjie Street, Lentegeur. They followed up on the information and found a plastic bag containing 72 stoppe dagga with an estimated street value of R1500. The 41 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court on Thursday 2017-01-12 on charges related to possession of narcotics.

