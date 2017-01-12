12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Hospital Crippled By Deepening Water Crisis

Some services at Themba Hospital in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, will be suspended and patients discharged due to a lack of water, health officials said on Wednesday.

"Due to this water problem we are facing, we were forced to suspend some services, like operations and laundry as that demands lots of water," provincial health department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said.

Some patients had been sent home and only critical patients were being admitted.

Water supplies in the area and around Mbombela were running low. Malamule said water tankers were being dispatched to the hospital, but it was not enough, as demand was too high.

Part of the reason was that a pipe had become blocked following heavy rain.

Malamulele said there was nothing much the department could do and that the hospital would have to admit fewer patients until the problem was resolved.

The department was in talks to have a new pipeline installed, but this might take five years.

Source: News24

South Africa

