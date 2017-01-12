East Africa: Three Foreign Nationals Arrested for Possession of Suspected Rhino Horn and Ivory in Kuils River

press release

On Tuesday 10 January 2017 at approximately 16:10 members of Visible Policing at the Kuils River SAPS were doing patrols at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River. The officers pulled over a suspicious silver Mazda vehicle with dark tinted windows. Inside the vehicle were three occupants, aged between 27, 32, and 58 respectively.

Upon searching inside the vehicle the members found one (1) x alleged Rhino horn, 10 x alleged Ivory balls and one (1) x alleged lion tooth.

One of the three occupants is a foreign national from Zambia and the other two occupants are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

All three suspects were arrested and are currently being detained at Kuils River SAPS. The case is under investigation by the Kuils River Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

The suspects will appear in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on 12 January 2017 on charges related to the possession of suspected Rhino horn and Ivory.