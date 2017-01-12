12 January 2017

Nigeria: Two Months After Rejection, Buhari Resubmits List of Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees to Senate

By Hassan Adebayo

President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted a list 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for consideration and confirmation, two months after the legislature rejected the earlier list.

The Senate had in November last year voted to reject Mr. Buhari's earlier list, asking for "re-submission and rejigging".

Numerous petitions trailed the earlier nominations, the Senate said then.

The new list was conveyed to the Senate on Thursday via the President's letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The letter was titled 'Re-submission Of Non-career Ambassadorial Nominees'.

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress were believed to have expressed opposition to the earlier list in their meeting with the President, complaining of non-consultation before nominees were drawn from their respective states.

More to come ...

