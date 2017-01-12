Nigeria: 39 APC Senators Signed Letter Removing Ndume As Senate Leader (Full List)

Thirty-nine All Progressives Congress Senators signed the letter demanding the replacement of Ali Ndume with Ahmed Lawan as the Senate Leader, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The ruling party has 63 members in the 109-member Senate.

The letter - with list of those who appended their signatures - was captured in the Senate's votes and proceedings of Tuesday, approved on Wednesday.

The letter titled 'Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership' was read by Senate President Bukola Saraki shortly before the Senate adjourned on Tuesday.

Ali Ndume

Mr. Ndume, who said he was removed because his disagreement with Mr. Saraki over the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said the letter sacking him was read while he was out of the chamber to observe afternoon prayer.

The Borno lawmaker has since accepted his exit and thanked his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to lead them.

The ruling APC has also commended Mr. Ndume while supporting the emergence of Mr. Lawan.

On Wednesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki told reporters after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari that there was no crisis in the Senate despite Mr. Ndume's removal.

"Everything is calm, solid and fine," he said.

See the full list of the APC Senators who endorsed Mr. Ndume's removal below

Full List:

Dino Melaye, Kogi West;

Ibrahim Abdullahi, Sokoto South;

Francis Alimikhena, Edo Central;

Suleiman Nazif, Bauchi North;

Donald Alasoadura, Ondo Central;

Benjamin Uwajumogu, Imo North;

Mustapha Bukar, Katsina North;

Rafiu Adebayo, Kwara South;

Jibrin Barau, Kano North;

Baba Garbai, Borno Central;

Usman Nafada, Gombe North;

Kabiru Marafa, Zamfara Central;

Olugbenga Ashafa, Lagos East;

Tijjani Kaura, Zamfara North;

Suleiman Hunkuyi, Kaduna North;

Ubali Shittu, Jigawa Northeast;

Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central;

Magnus Abe, Rivers Southeast

Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North;

Umaru Kurfi, Katsina Central

Abubakar Yusuf, Taraba Central;

Joshua Dariye, Plateau Central;

Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto North;

Shaba Lafiagi, Kwara South;

Isa Misau, Bauchi Central

Babajide Omoworare, Osun East

Yahaya Abdullahi, Kebbi North;

Kabiru Gaya, Kano South;

Ali Wakili, Bauchi South

Ahmed Yarima, Zamfara West;

Sabo Mohammed, Jigawa Southwest;

Ahmed Lawan, Yobe North;

Olarenwaju Tejuoso, Ogun Central;

David Umaru, Niger South;

Abdullahi Gumel, Jigawa Northwest

Monsurat Sunmonu, Oyo Central;

Binta Masi, Adamawa North;

Danjuma Goje, Gombe Central; and

Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano Central.