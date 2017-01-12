12 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abia Govt, Governor, Wife Donate N14 Million to Ailing Nollywood Actor, James Uche

By Jayne Augoye

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has donated N3 million to offset the medical bills of ailing veteran Nollywood actor, James Uche.

The actor, who is presently down with high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney failure, needs to undergo an urgent kidney transplant and eye surgery in India, which will cost about N15 million.

A Nollywood actress, Chioma Okoye, confirmed that the Abia State Governor donated N3 million for the treatment of the ailing actor.

She said, "We had a crucial meeting with his Excellency on Sunday, January 8 and the sum of N3 million was dropped on Monday, January 9, as his personal contribution to continue Prince James' treatment."

The governor was also said to have approved N10 million as Abia State government donation while his wife made a personal contribution of N1 million.

Okoye also added, "The needed amount is almost complete as we have paid some to the hospital and now started plans to get him a home and fly him abroad with his son, best friend and a kidney donor."

The actor was recently evicted from Godspower Hospital, 32 Road, C-Close, House 7, Festac Town, Lagos State, having owed the hospital about N2.5 million.

He has been bedridden for several months and is in dire need of an urgent kidney transplant and eye surgery. He has been ill for about eight years.

