A NEW political party, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZPP) formed by South Africa-based Zimbabweans, was officially launched in Bulawayo on Wednesday with leaders saying they would "inherit" Gukurahundi crimes if elected into power.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Press club party president, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, said the "discovery of the missing link" between the liberation heroes and opposition political parties as well as the need to restore African pride motivated the formation of the new kid on the block.

"The restoration of African pride, dignity and an understanding that blacks are not inferior to the white brethren but equal in creation and existence, that we are capable of fostering a partnership that will lead to creation of prosperity and inheritance to our children in their diversity to the 3rd and fourth generation has also been an incentive for us to embark on this project," said Kasiyamhuru.

The party' leadership immediately ruled any chances of a pact with other political parties in the bid to unseat Zanu PF, insisting any coalition will contaminate the party's programmes.

"Our major focus is on Zimbabwe and not Zanu PF. We have got our own unique programmes and we do not need other political parties to implement our programmes. By their nature, coalitions create a bloated government because everyone in that setup needs to be accommodated," said Kasiyamhuru.

Responding to the issue of the emotive 1980's Gukurahundi atrocities, Kasiyamhuru said his party, once elected into power, will address the issue through compensating victims as well as setting ritual centres in the affected areas.

"On the issue of Gukurahundi, we are going to inherit the crimes our elders committed. Ticharipa mhosva dzose dzakaitwa. But one thing which we are certainly not going to do is to go after individuals or institutions," added Kasiyamhuru.

Gukurahundi, a brutal attack on the civilian population of Matebeleland by President Mugabe's Fifth Brigade army under the pretext of quelling an armed rebellion, claimed an estimated 20 000 lives. While the perpetrators of the atrocities are now known, no apology has ever been offered.

Zimbabwe already has over 50 opposition parties working to topple President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.

ZPP was initially unveiled at the end of last year to Zimbabweans living in the diaspora at an event that was held at South Africa's Turfontein Racecourse amid pomp and funfair.