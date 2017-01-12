South Africa: Minister Michael Masutha Meets With Information Regulator

press release

Minister Masutha meets with the Information Regulator to ensure effective implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PPI ACT)

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Advocate Michael Masutha, has today met with the Information Regulator Chairperson, Advocate Pansy Tlakula to determine the required support for the effectiveness of the institutions and effective implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PPI Act), 2013.

The Minister congratulated Advocate Tlakula in her appointment into this portfolio, which has an important role to play in our constitutional programme.

During the meeting, the Chairperson briefed the Minister on progress in the work of the Information Regulator and highlighted support required from the department. Minister Masutha undertook to provide the necessary support to ensure the effectiveness of the institution.

In turn Advocate Tlakula expressed appreciation for Minister's commitment and undertook to make the Information Regulator effective in promoting the Constitutional right to privacy.

The work of the Regulator will give effect to the right to privacy as enshrined in the Constitution by introducing measures to ensure that personal information is processed legally by responsible parties.

The Regulator is, among others, empowered to monitor and enforce compliance by public and private bodies with the provisions of the PPI Act and the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000. The Regulator is also responsible for issuing codes of conduct for different sectors and to make guidelines to assist bodies with the development and application of codes of conduct.

