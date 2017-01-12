South Africa: SANDF Crews Help Battle Simon's Town Blaze

Photo: VWS Wildfires

A wildfire blazes near Simon's Town in the Western Cape.

About 120 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) sailors have been deployed to help the city fight a wildfire in Simon's Town which has been burning since Wednesday.

"Approximately 120 sailors have been fighting day and night to fight the blaze. Two South African Air Force helicopters have also been deployed to assist the city," SANDF station commander Adrian Dutton told News24 on Thursday.

A SANDF reservist told News24 on Wednesday that crews from submarines were also recalled to help tackle the fire.

"What we do in a fire situation is we recall all additional military crews in the area and organise them into teams and send them to the blaze," Dutton said.

"We try to mobilise as much manpower available."

The military has been fighting the fire since 10:00 on Wednesday in Da Gama Park, where a military base is situated.

According to Dutton, the SANDF staffers were still energised.

"Morale is very high. I spoke to crews at a briefing last night and everyone was really energised to go back and help fight the fires. People are tired, but there's a lot of adrenaline carrying the sailors," Dutton said.

Fires under control

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Liezl Moodie told News24 on Thursday morning that the fires were under control.

"We are currently on scene to deal with several hotspots and flare-ups."

"The smoke is certainly much less than yesterday," Moodie said.

According to Moodie, 120 firefighters are currently deployed by the city.

"The current team has been working since 21:00 on Wednesday and a fresh team will start 10:00 today (Thursday)," Moodie said.

She could not yet confirm whether property had been damaged.

"Investigations are still undergoing and needs to be confirmed at a later stage," she said.

