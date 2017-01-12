12 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Judge Declines to Transfer King Mumbere's Bail Hearing

Photo: Tausi Nakato/Daily Monitor
Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere arrives at court accompanied by prison warders for his bail hearing.
By Anthony Wesaka & Tausi Nakato

Jinja — Jinja High Court judge Eva Luswata has dismissed an application by the state to have Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere's bail hearing transferred to International Crimes Division of the High Court.

In her Thursday morning ruling, justice Luswata agreed with the submissions of king Mumbere's defence lawyers led by Caleb Alaka that the king is not bound by the rules of International Crimes Division of the High Court and can have his application heard before her court because the case is still at its early stages.

"I will conclude therefore that at this point of the case, the applicant (king) is not subjected to International Crimes Division of the High Court rules." Rules the judge

Adding: "therefore the applicant will qualify to have his bail application heard before me. In my view, it will be a violation of his constitutional rights to have his bail application transferred to another court."

"Accordingly, the objection made by the respondent (state) is overruled and bail application will be heard," she added.

The state had on Tuesday this week asked that the king's bail application be transferred to International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Principal state attorney Rachael Bikhole in her preliminary objection had argued that the king faces terrorism among other grave charges only triable by the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The state had subsequently argued that given the International Crimes Division of the High Court rules, then his bail should also be heard from there.

But a host of defence lawyers in rebuttal, successfully objected to the same preliminary objection.

The hearing of the king's bail application is now underway.

