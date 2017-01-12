South Africa: Proteas Bat First As Olivier Debuts

The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Thursday.

There was a fair amount of cloud cover over Wanderers and rain has been predicted, but that did not stop captain Faf du Plessis from opting to make first use of the wicket.

The day, of course, is all about Hashim Amla, who will play in his 100th Test, but there is also a debut for Duanne Olivier, who replaces Keshav Maharaj in the line-up.

Olivier is the leading wicket-taker in the Sunfoil Series this season and forms part of an all-seam attack for South Africa.

The only other change to the team that won so convincingly in Cape Town sees left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell coming in for Kyle Abbott, as expected.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have gone with an unchanged team.

Teams:

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka

Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Source: Sport24