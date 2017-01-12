South Africa: Firearm and Drugs Recovered in Cornflower Street, Lentegeur

press release

On Tuesday 2017-01-10 at about 12:40 the Mitchell's Plain Cluster Tactical Response Team received information about an illegal firearm and narcotics in Cornflower Street, Lentegeur.

The members followed up on the information and found one 9mm short firearm with two rounds of ammunition and one magazine. They also found 150 Mandrax tablets, five grams of tik and a few dagga cigarettes with an estimated street value of R5000.

The 25 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court on Thursday 2017-01-12, on charges of Possession of Illegal Firearm and Possession of narcotics.