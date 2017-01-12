12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Cop Wounded in Gun Battle With Armed Robbers

Tagged:

Related Topics

A police constable was shot and wounded by a gang of heavily armed robbers at a Katlehong petrol station in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have said.

The men allegedly arrived at the petrol station in Thwala section on the East Rand around 01:00. The heavily armed men forced the petrol station's doors open and then tried, unsuccessfully, to open the safe, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

"The suspects then damaged the teller machines and took an unknown amount of cash from those machines. During the robbery, police were informed and responded. Upon arrival, the suspects, who were outside, opened fire on police," Makhubela said.

The constable was shot in his upper body and was taken to hospital, said Makhubela.

More than 80 rifle cartridges were found at the scene and it is believed that the robbers fled the scene in an Audi Q7, Makhubela said.

In a separate incident, three men were arrested for robbing two other men of their belongings in central Johannesburg with a toy gun, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

The trio allegedly approached the two men at the corner of Jeppe and Mooi streets on Wednesday afternoon and pointed a toy gun at them, demanding their belongings.

The two victims then alerted police officers who were patrolling the area.

After driving around in the area, the two men and the police eventually found the robbers at a tavern on the corner of Claim and Mooi streets. They were arrested and police recovered the stolen items.

The three men were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon, Mbele said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.