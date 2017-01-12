South Africa: Gauteng Cop Wounded in Gun Battle With Armed Robbers

A police constable was shot and wounded by a gang of heavily armed robbers at a Katlehong petrol station in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have said.

The men allegedly arrived at the petrol station in Thwala section on the East Rand around 01:00. The heavily armed men forced the petrol station's doors open and then tried, unsuccessfully, to open the safe, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

"The suspects then damaged the teller machines and took an unknown amount of cash from those machines. During the robbery, police were informed and responded. Upon arrival, the suspects, who were outside, opened fire on police," Makhubela said.

The constable was shot in his upper body and was taken to hospital, said Makhubela.

More than 80 rifle cartridges were found at the scene and it is believed that the robbers fled the scene in an Audi Q7, Makhubela said.

In a separate incident, three men were arrested for robbing two other men of their belongings in central Johannesburg with a toy gun, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

The trio allegedly approached the two men at the corner of Jeppe and Mooi streets on Wednesday afternoon and pointed a toy gun at them, demanding their belongings.

The two victims then alerted police officers who were patrolling the area.

After driving around in the area, the two men and the police eventually found the robbers at a tavern on the corner of Claim and Mooi streets. They were arrested and police recovered the stolen items.

The three men were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon, Mbele said.

