South Africa: Illegal Liquor Recovered in Hengelaar Street, Beacon Valley

On Tuesday 2017-01-10 at about 13:15 the Mitchell's Plain SAPS FLASH unit (Firearm, Liquor and second Hand Goods) executed a search warrant after receiving information about illegal dealing in liquor at a house in Hengelaar Street, Beacon Valley.

The members executed the search and found 92 litres of liquor hidden inside the house. Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect does not have a valid licence to sell liquor to the public. A 58 year old man was arrested and will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court today (Thursday, 2017-01-12) on a charge of selling liquor without a valid licence or exemption.

Mandrax found in Hockey Street, Beacon Valley

On Wednesday 2017-01-11 at about 20:20 members attached to the Mitchell's Plain SAPS Crime Prevention Unit were doing a routine crime prevention vehicle patrol duties in Hockey Street, Beacon Valley when they noticed a suspicious looking man in the street. The suspect was searched and the members discovered 64 whole mandrax tablets in his possession.

The 28 year old man was arrested and will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court on Friday 2017-01-13 on a charge related to the possession of mandrax.