South Africa: Free State On Premier's Coordinating Forum

Premier's coordinating forum deliberates on the 2016 matric results

In its first sitting for the 2017 calendar year, held in Bloemfontein, Mangaung on Tuesday, 10 January 2017, the Free State Premier's Coordinating Forum (PCF), had an in-depth look into the outcomes of the 2016 National Senior Certificate results.

The Premier's Coordinating Forum is an intergovernmental structure which consists of the Premier, Members of the Executive Council (MECs), Executive Mayors, Mayors, Speakers, Heads of Departments and Municipal Managers (attends as per invitation). The PCF meets on a regular basis to deliberate on broad issues that affect the different spheres of government, as well as to ensure the implementation of national policies and legislation.

The PCF received a detailed report of the 2016 matric results from the MEC responsible for Education, Hon. P.H.I. Makgoe.

The PCF noted, amongst others, the following key highlights of the 2016 matric results;

Free State matric performance trends

The Free State had the highest percentage of passes amongst all provinces;

The Free State province obtained a sterling pass rate of 88.2%, beating the national average of 72.5% by a massive 15.7 percentage points;

Compared with the 2015 matric results, Free State realised an improvement of 6.6 percentage points, i.e. increasing from 81.6% in 2015 to 88.8% in 2016. This is the biggest increase ever witnessed in one year by any province since 2013;

Since 2009, the Free State has increased its pass rate by almost 20 percentage points from 69.4% to the current 88.2%.

Implications of progressed learners

When progressed learners are excluded, the province would have achieved a pass rate of 93.2%.

Quality of passes

Of all those who wrote matric examinations in the Free State in 2016, 35.8% obtained bachelor passes. This represents an increase of 6 percentage points from 29.8% bachelor passes in 2015;

Compared with other provinces, the Free State is on the top spot on the crucial subjects of Accounting, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Geography. The province has also jumped into second position on its overall performance on Mathematics.

Pro-poor education dispensation

Thanks to its grossly pro-poor education spending, Free State has ensured that an ever increasing proportion of distinctions achieved are from township schools;

Ngakana Lawrence Salemane of Le Reng Secondary School, a Quintile 2 school based in Ladybrand, Mantsopa, emerged as the best learner in Mathematics (100%) and Physical Sciences (100%).

The best Accounting learners in the province, Thabiso Mike Letlala, Ntebaleng Elsie Letaoana and Refiloe Ntsoaki Makhongoana, who all obtained 100% in the subject, are from Kgolathuto Secondary School, a Quintile 3 school in Phuthaditjhaba, Maluti-a-Phofung;

An increasing number of township schools are not only improving their pass rates each year, but are also realising improved quality passes.

After an intense discussion of the results, the PCF then made the following resolutions, amongst others:

To ensure that the Executive Council (EXCO) consolidates the implementation of the "Adopt-a-School" Programme in 2017 and beyond;

To continue implementing programmes of motivating learners throughout the province;

To put more emphasis and focus on agricultural and technical schools;

To pay more attention to primary schools with the goal of reducing the number of progressed learners;

To engage the private sector regarding financial assistance for financially disadvantaged students who wish to pursue post-matric qualifications; and

To explore a possibility of setting targets for township schools, with the goal of ensuring consistently higher performance in those schools.

"We wish to congratulate MEC Tate Makgoe for his passion, leadership and determination.

We also wish to thank the entire Department of Education. All MECs, Mayors and Councillors, senior government officials from all spheres of government, educators, members of governing bodies, learners and all stakeholders who played a role tpwards this wonderful achievement. Working together and as a team, we can do more in 2017 and beyond", Premier Magashule said as he closed the PCF.

