South Africa: Correctional Services On Parole Placement for Kenny Motsamai

press release

Parole placement for Mr Shadrack Doshani (Kenny Motsamai)

Mr Shadrack Doshani, popularly known as Kenny Motsamai has been placed on parole with effect from 11 January 2016. The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board took a decision on 11 January 2017 having considered Doshani's profile following the completion of a six (6) months Day Parole. The initial decision to place Parolee Doshani on a Day Parole was taken following a favourable recommendation by the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS), to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

In terms of section 136(3) of Correctional Services Act of 1998, the case of an offender who has served 20 years or above must be submitted to the NCCS, which must make a recommendation to the Minister regarding the placement of the offender on day parole or parole. In terms of the Act, the Minister has a discretion, if the NCCS has made a favourable recommendation, as to whether or not to confirm the placement on parole of an offender.

A day parole is often used as a passage to prepare offenders who have served over 20 years to climitize with the new environment and effect a gradual reintegration to society. This is part of rehabilitation which comes with a set of conditions that parolees must comply with. Parolee Doshani indeed completed the Day Parole and the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board recommended that he be placed on Parole.

It is important to note that Parole placement for Mr Doshani does mean the end of his sentence. He was transferred to the Community Corrections Office which will supervise and monitor him as he will be serving the remainder of his sentence in the community. In fact, this is a conditional release for Mr Doshani from a correctional centre into the community prior to the expiration of his entire sentence. South Africa is using a parole system which is progressive nature and based on international best practice. Offenders who are placed on parole are expected to comply with a set conditions and failure to comply with these may result in the offender, depending on the frequency and seriousness of the violations, having his parole revoked to serve the remainder of the sentence in a correctional facility.

Parole conditions for Mr Doshani were explained to him in the presence of his lawyers and he duly accepted them. These conditions allows Mr Doshani to seek employment or start his own business. Further to this, some of the conditions compels Mr Doshani not to change work or place of residence without prior consent of the Head of Community Corrections. It is important for parolees not to commit any offence while placed on parole.

Communities can play an important role by means of supporting parolees and ex-offenders so that they can integrate fully into society and be given space to make a meaningful contribution.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services