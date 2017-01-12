12 January 2017

South Africa: Lions to Face 'Barbarian' Outfit

A "Barbarian" team will return to Ellis Park on Saturday, February 4 when the Lions take on the SupaBarbarians in one of three warm-up matches for the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Barbarian sides were in action against the former Transvaal at Ellis Park in 1958, 1982 and 1992.

The SupaBarbarians are an extension of the SupaRugby XV team that competes in the annual Raikes Memorial against Wits.

Eight Leopards, two Griffons and a host of top club players will form part of this invitational side.

Several "outsiders" will be invited to play for the SupaBarbarians to give the Lions a run for their money, but players from clubs such as Brakpan, Pretoria Police, Impala, Pirates and Raiders will get opportunities to be measured against the Lions stars.

The Lions' other warm-up matches are against the Bulls (Harare, January 28) and Stormers (Cape Town, February 11), before starting their Super Rugby campaign against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on February 25.

The Lions will announce their final Super Rugby squad early in February before a training camp from February 5-8.

