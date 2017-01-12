South Africa: MEC Belinda Scott On Infrastructure in Schools

press release

MEC Belinda Scott shows concern about state of infrastructure at the schools visited

The Political Champion of UMgungundlovu District who is also MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal, Belinda Scott, today led a delegation of members of the Provincial Legislature, Mayors and staff from various government departments and municipalities during a Legislature-initiated "School Opening Functionality Monitoring Programme" to three schools in Impendle area, in the midlands.

The schools visited today include Luthando High School which obtained 100 percent matric pass rate last year, Siyazama Secondary School which received 90 percent matric pass rate as well as Imvunulo Secondary School in Vulindlela area near Pietermaritzburg which received 74 percent matric pass rate respectively.

Whilst all the schools started normally with all required educational material in place, the concern was, however, on the state of infrastructure in all the three schools.

Common in all three schools is the derelict ablution facilities, vandalism of certain facilities, drugs and substance abuse as well as the inability of the schools to repair the recurring damage to their infrastructure.

"As the Political Champion of uMgungundlovu District, I am proud to have schools that have shown improvement in their matric results, and I am particularly proud that, of the three schools we visited today, we have a school that obtained 100 percent matric pass rate.

However, I am concerned that there are elements that might disturb the process of further improving results for the current year. We have been told of vandalism of school property, use of drugs in schools, lack of proper maintenance of school infrastructure as well as lack of involvement by some sections of certain relevant departments to ensure that schools function optimally," she said.

Scott said the success of the schooling system requires active involvement of the community, School Governing Bodies, Municipalities as well as relevant government departments.

"We also need to see schools represented in the war rooms and this is one of the speedy ways they can get their challenges addressed," said Scott.

Member of the Legislature's Education Portfolio Committee, Zibuse Mlaba said the programme is meant to ensure that schools run normally and teaching takes place from the first day, challenges addressed collectively and that results improve.

Mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Thobekile Maphumulo, said that despite the good results that they appreciate, they are ready to galvanise support for the schools visited so that their various challenges reported today can be addressed speedily.

Tomorrow, Scott will again lead the same delegation to Trustfeed Primary School, Albert Falls Primary School and uMvuzo Secondary school under uMshwathi Municipality.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Finance