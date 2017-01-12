Nigeria: Police Arrest 10 Suspected Cultists Over Ogun Communal Clash

The police in Ogun State have arrested 10 suspected cultists, including a woman accused of providing their meeting venue.

Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested in Mowe town and its environs in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of the state.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the suspects were involved in cult-related activities which had led to the disturbance of public peace in Mowe on Tuesday.

He said the arrests were a fallout of a violent cult clash between two rival groups.

"The groups came to Mowe and unleashed mayhem in the area. They vandalized vehicles and made life uncomfortable for innocent residents of the area', the police spokesman said.

He said a distress call was made to the area commander of the police in Sagamu and the divisional police officer for Mowe who deployed officers to the scene and repelled the assailants.

"In the process, ten of the hoodlums were arrested, including a female member who investigation revealed is the person in whose house they gathered to hold meeting and strategize on how to carry out the attack".

Mr. Oyeyemi said the area commander, Issa Gremma, was still on ground monitoring the situation as at Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

The commissioner assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their normal businesses without fear