12 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Biafra - Security Operatives Prevent Journalists From Witnessing Nnamdi Kanu's Trial

Photo: Premium Times
Nnamdi Kanu.
By Evelyn Okakwu

Security operatives at the Federal High Court on Thursday prevented journalists from entering the courtroom to witness the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Mr. Kanu's trial had on December 13 been suspended abruptly following a rowdy session created by him and other defendants.

The trial was scheduled to continue today.

Mr. Kanu, and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, are facing trial for alleged treasonable felony.

The trial had in the past experienced a high presence of IPOB supporters who gathered outside the court chanting various anti-government slogans.

The security operatives, who had vowed to ensure tight security at the venue of the trial, said they needed to get instructions first before allowing journalists into the venue.

The operatives had on Tuesday compiled a list of journalists which they claimed would be used in allowing reporters into the court for Thursday's session.

That list was ignored on Thursday.

A few journalists were later allowed inside while majority of the reporters, including that of PREMIUM TIME'S, were prevented.

The operatives told the other reporters that they would await further instructions before allowing the journalists into the court. That instruction was being awaited at the time of this report.

