Ghana: Nigerians Attack Mr. Eazi for Saying Ghana Influenced Nigerian Music

Afrobeats Star Mr. Eazi is at the receiving end of a vicious attack from Nigerians on Micro blogging Twitter for sharing his thoughts.

Late Wednesday evening, he wrote: Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!!

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!!-- Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

Nigerians obviously didn't take kindly to any assumption that Ghanaians are better than them in any field - and to say that Nigerian sound is influenced by Ghana is a crime punishable by lynching.

Some Nigerians feel 'betrayed' because of his comment whilst other support his assertion.

See some o the tweets below:

We were feeling the "Anointing" of Mr Eazi and the anointing just dried all of a sudden ???????????????-- Arifayan (@rexphotography_) January 12, 2017

Talk of career suicide naija is 170millions in population Hw many is Ghana yet u opened your mouth to diss ur biggest fan base mr eazi-- Sammuel. E.Precious (@presco3d) January 12, 2017

The loud mr eazi smoked ehhhh has expired the thing really affected him. Let's not blame him too much it will soon clear.-- Mr right (@charleskanu5) January 12, 2017

Mr Eazi: Ghana's influence on present day "Naija sound" cannot be over emphasized

Nigerians: ???? pic.twitter.com/35NPGchSGi-- ????EbukA???? (@__Mari0__) January 12, 2017

Nigerians: Go back to Ghana and play your songs for them. We no dey do again.

Mr. Eazi: pic.twitter.com/w1NOw60NeY-- #EdoToTheWorld ???? (@ena_ginjah01) January 12, 2017

Mr Eazi needs to respect what paved the way for him ???????????? #knowyourplace2017-- QUAVOcado (@Francisimz) January 12, 2017

Mr eazi just decided to end his career and we go assist am , he should ask rugged man and Skales-- Ileadthenewskool???? (@Iamthobie3) January 12, 2017

Aside azonto whc is a Ghanian word, which influence has Ghanian muzik had over Nigerian muzik? Mr. Eazi the Bali!-- King Billz (@iam_ddollar) January 12, 2017

I hope that short bouncer at sip will ask mr Eazi next time "How may I help you?" at the gate. Trashh-- Jess. E (@JuiccyJess) January 12, 2017