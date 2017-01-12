12 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: FERWABA Appoint American Wright as Technical Director

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has recruited Joseph Wright 'Joby' as the new technical director. The American signed a two -year contract until end of 2018.

According to the statement from the local basketball governing body, Wright is expected to arrive in Kigali on Friday to take up his new role with immediate effect. 'Joby' takes over from Shema Maboko.

The new technical director will be responsible for a whole host of things that will offer an element of continuity above and beyond training and improving skills among the coaches.

He will be charged with designing a basketball youth development programme, selecting national coaches for national basketball teams, searching for corporate sponsorship and organizing trainings outside Rwanda.

Who is Joseph 'Joby' Wright?

Born September 5, 1950, he is an American former college and professional basketball player-he coached the men's basketball teams at Miami University and the University of Wyoming.

Wright played basketball at Johnson H Wright and returned to Indiana University in 1978 and completed his bachelor's degree requirements, then earned a master's degree, both in physical education.

He served as an assistant coach at Indiana for nine seasons. During those seasons, he was part of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams in 1981 and 1987, nine NCAA tournament appearances, and four Big Ten titles.

In 1990, Wright was named the head coach at Miami (Ohio) for three seasons before joining the University of Wyoming in 1993. In 1999, he was hired by the Harlem Globetrotters as Head Coach and Director of Competitive Play.

Before taking the FERWABA job, he has been serving as Head Coach and Technical Director of NBA Africa, the league's development programme in Africa. He is also CEO/President of Joby Wright Basketball School/Wright Way Foundation.

Professional career

Wright played college basketball at Indiana University, where in three varsity seasons he averaged 17.4 points per game and a total of 1,272 points as a sophomore in 1969-70.

