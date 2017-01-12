12 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: FRVB Elections to Be Held On February 4

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) will hold their general election to choose a new executive committee, on February 4, at Amahoro National Stadium in Remera.

"We have reached a decision that elections should be held on Feb. 4 and interested candidates can hand in their CVs to FRVB bureau," said one of the officials and former president Philbert Mutwarasibo.

The positions up for grabs include that of federation president, 1st and 2nd vice presidents, Secretary General and Treasure as well as two Commissioners.

Mutwarasibo, a former FRVB president added that, "Apart from the elections, we shall also review last year's activities as well as preview our plan of action for the next calendar year."

Current FRVB present Gustave Nkurunziza has expressed interest to seek a second term. He took over as president in 2013 from Charles Uyisenga.

Rwanda

Fresh Dispute Over King's Successor

The family of the late King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa has dismissed the move to name an heir to the throne made by his former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.