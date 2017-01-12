Rwanda: FRVB Elections to Be Held On February 4

Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) will hold their general election to choose a new executive committee, on February 4, at Amahoro National Stadium in Remera.

"We have reached a decision that elections should be held on Feb. 4 and interested candidates can hand in their CVs to FRVB bureau," said one of the officials and former president Philbert Mutwarasibo.

The positions up for grabs include that of federation president, 1st and 2nd vice presidents, Secretary General and Treasure as well as two Commissioners.

Mutwarasibo, a former FRVB president added that, "Apart from the elections, we shall also review last year's activities as well as preview our plan of action for the next calendar year."

Current FRVB present Gustave Nkurunziza has expressed interest to seek a second term. He took over as president in 2013 from Charles Uyisenga.