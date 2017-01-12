South Africa: Simon's Town Residents Return Home After Fire Evacuations

Residents of Simon's Town have been allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated overnight as a precautionary measure against spreading fires in the area.

The Simon's Town blaze was one of two major fires attended to by firefighters on Wednesday evening, according to City of Cape Town officials, with the ongoing fires in Somerset West also taking up a great deal of resources.

Emergency services in Simon's Town established that the fire in the area first flared up in Kommetjie Road, Ocean View.

"The fire spread to the Simon's Town area and is currently smoke logged contributing to poor visibility. Helicopters in use are water bombing areas inaccessible to firefighters," city officials said on Wednesday.

At one point, authorities had to back away from the fire as it approached the Rotary Camp, for fear of smoke inhalation.

"The vegetation is quite dry and burns like crazy around here. The fire services are doing a sterling job," said Rotary Youth Camp warden Koos Burger on Wednesday night.

"They stopped the fire 10 metres from the building. I don't think I will go to sleep early tonight. We are just glad no kids were here. The camp takes up to 150 children."

There was some respite with light rainfall in the region on Wednesday night, but firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish hot spots and prevent homes from being destroyed.

Firefighters were on the scene on Thursday morning, and were hopeful that the blaze will be extinguished by the end of the day.

