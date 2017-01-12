12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 1 700 Workers Start Strike 2.4km Below Harmony Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

About 1 700 miners refused to return to the surface of Harmony Gold's [JSE:HAR] Kusasalethu mine in the West Rand on Wednesday, with the miner saying they have embarked on an illegal sit-in.

"Harmony Gold confirms that around 1 700 employees are participating in an illegal sit-in at the company's Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville," the company said in a statement.

"The sit-in started on Wednesday, January 11 when employees chose not to return to surface at the end of the morning shift.

"No formal demands have been made by the participating employees.

"Management has sought to engage with union leadership with the purpose of resolving the matter and returning all employees to surface," it said.

The mineworkers gathered at level 73, which is 2.4km below the surface of the mine, a Harmony spokesperson told Fin24.

The National Union of Mineworkers said via Twitter on Thursday that it is trying to establish what the workers' demands are, while the Associated Mineworkers and Construction Union has yet to make a statement and has not responded to media queries.

Harmony Gold, whose three-year wage agreement with labour unions expires in 2018, has been ramping up production so that it can halt mining in five years.

"We're now looking at harvesting the mine in the next five years," CEO Peter Steenkamp said in August, Bloomberg reported.

"Harmony has been trying to turn around performance at Kusasalethu, which employs about 4 500 people, for at least the last three years as the company battled low grades, fires, illegal mining and labour disruptions," Bloomberg explained.

Harmony Gold was trading 2.62% higher at 11:00 on Thursday at R33.30.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.