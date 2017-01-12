12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Unsupervised Children Eating Rotting Food At Illegal Mbombela Dumpsite

The community of Newscom is threatening to embark on protest action should the Mbombela Local Municipality fail to address their complaints about an illegal dump site from which unsupervised children eat rotting food every day.

"I always have to chase away children who enter the dumping site for the purpose of trying to find something to eat. I am afraid these children might catch some diseases there," said concerned resident Nomcebo Khuzwayo.

The Newscom residents allege that people from neighbouring communities throw household and garden waste from a small bridge at the dump site.

They say unsupervised children are at greater risk as they have been seen eating some of the discarded food.

"When I feel hungry, I usually come here because I can find something to eat, and it is not like I do not have food at home, but I follow my friends. We call this place our small free supermarket," a 7-year-old said.

Khuzwayo continued: "As a community, we have been complaining about this issue but no one attended our complaint."

She said they have repeatedly made calls to the municipality but have been sent from pillar to post.

"We burn the waste products and smoke affects the community for approximately two weeks or so," said another resident, Moses Ngubane.

Ngubane also said residents have run out of patience and are now threatening to hold a massive protest should they hear nothing from the municipality.

Municipality spokesperson Joseph Ngala said the municipality was initially not aware of the problem.

"We were not aware of the illegal dumping site. Immediately after this matter was reported, we visited the area where the illegal dumping was happening and we took pictures for further investigations."

Ngala said the municipality would "find means to resolve the matter".

Source: News24

South Africa

