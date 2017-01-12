South Africa: Credit Ratings Agencies - Messengers or Bouncers?

analysis

They have the power to discipline companies with bad credit records, or which are deemed unlikely to be able to repay loans. What should concern us most however is that increasingly these powers are being used to discipline not only companies that borrow money but national governments, to whom all the same criteria are applied, including areas which are clearly political, such as governance and potential instability.

One story that is sure to remain in the news in 2017 is the role of credit rating agencies, particularly whether or not they will condemn South Africa to "junk status" with potentially terrible consequences for the country.

But who are these unelected American-based companies, and why do they appear to have a far greater influence on government policies than we the people who elected that government and how have they acquired such great power over our lives and our future?

Most pro-capitalist commentators portray them as like inevitable facts of life, like the weather or diseases - something that we can do nothing to stop but only react to. Professor Raymond Parsons, in an article in Business Day on 6 January 2017, suggests that these agencies are merely advisors or "messengers":

"The...