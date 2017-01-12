12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We've Lost All Our Possessions in the Fire - Simon's Town Couple

Tagged:

Related Topics

Simon's Town residents Philip and Sue Kilroe say they will "make the most of it" after a wildfire destroyed their home on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have lost all our possessions in the fire. Our neighbours only managed to save a few photographs," Philip Kilroe told News24 on Thursday morning.

"Our house is completely gutted; it has been completely destroyed."

The house burnt down in Paradise Street, Simon's Town, at 17:00 on Wednesday.

Wildfires had started in the area earlier that morning.

Kilroe said they arrived at the house on Wednesday afternoon to find it had been destroyed.

"We'd left on Tuesday morning for a few days and only arrived back last night [Wednesday] to see our house burnt down."

The property is insured.

"There was a fire crew in front of our house; there is nothing anyone could've done."

His daughter, Kate Kilroe, said that her parents had planned to retire in the area.

"A lot of time has been put in to making it a home. They wanted to retire there and now they have to start from scratch," she said.

Kilroe and his wife have another home in Newlands.

'We'll make the most of it'

Kate said that she was concerned about her parent's neighbours, whose house was damaged in the blaze.

"The neighbour's house caught fire from my parents' home. My heart goes out to them; it's a mother and a student who now have to stay with friends," she said.

According to her father, three houses were damaged in the blaze.

The property next door has been extensively damaged and a house down the street has a hole in its roof, but further than that, all the buildings are fine," he said.

Kilroe said he is not worried about the damages.

"I think these things are worldly. There is no point at worrying about things that happened now," he said.

Kilroe said he loved the community and would rebuild their home.

"We are all such a good community. I am sure everyone will come together and pull things together. We'll make the most of it," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.