Africa Cup of Nations 2017 - an Afcon Preview for Dummies

The Africa Cup of Nations will kick off this weekend and - as has been the case at previous editions - you can expect everything from soccer that's totally nuts to players' strikes. And we're not talking about the ones on goal. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

As far as soccer tournaments go, the Africa Cup of Nations is right up there with the maddest, most enthralling competitions around. From Zambia's extraordinary effort in 2012 to the Ivory Coast finally winning the trophy at the last edition and many more crazy tales everywhere in-between, this is one sporting event worth following for the entertainment value.

What is it? The Africa Cup of Nations is the Confederation of African Football's (CAF's) answer to the European Championships. This year will be the tournament's 31st edition and will also mark CAF's 60th anniversary. It's held every two years.

Wait, what? Why every two years? Honestly, nobody officially knows. The theory is that it's to help CAF generate money. The governing body is estimated to earn around $10-million from the tournament, which is pretty good cash if you can get it every two years. The theory then is that this money will go towards development and...

