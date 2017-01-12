South Africa: Re-Inventing 'Kafkaesque' - SA Travel Restrictions Open Door to Abuse

analysis

In a world gripped by renewed fears of refugees, those regarded as "other", as well as the scourge of human trafficking, travellers are increasingly finding themselves caught in a web of mind-numbing, costly bureaucracy. In December, after the Belgian leader of the Socialist Party, his partner and their nine-year-old child were prevented from boarding a plane to holiday in Cape Town, three major newspapers in that country reported that it is now virtually impossible to travel to South Africa with children.While SA's regulations are no less stringent than those of other countries, it appears airline carriers might be exploiting the situation. By MARIANNE THAMM.

"You must be noted, registered, enumerated, accounted for, stamped, measured, classified, audited, patented, licensed, authorised, endorsed, reprimanded, prevented, reformed, rectified and corrected, in every operation, every transaction, every movement" - Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, 1851

The world has not altered much since 1851 when Proudhon, a self-styled "anarchist", unleashed his tirade on the "onslaught of verification", as historian Frances Stonor Saunders termed it in an essay he delivered as part of the London Review of Books Winter Lecture series at the British museum in March last year.

Saunders' lecture on the history of the passport, and the visas...