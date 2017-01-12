11 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fake It Till You Make It - What Is SA Doing About Its Fake News Problem?

There's an alternative world in which Desmond Tutu has passed away, a sex-tape featuring late singer Mandoza and a white woman has just been released, and men can easily circumcise themselves at home. It's the universe in which South Africa's fake news websites operates. Last year the country woke up to the fact that it's not just America dealing with fake news - but has anything actually changed since then? By REBECCA DAVIS.

Did you know that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is advising South African men to perform DIY circumcisions? Are you aware that ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe has submitted his resignation to President Jacob Zuma? Has anyone told you that antiretroviral drugs fell out of EFF leader Julius Malema's pocket during a meeting?

If not, you probably don't follow any of South Africa's fake news websites - though you may have been urged to click on their content at the suggestion of Facebook. All these stories are untrue, yet published - without reference to their fabrication - on a number of local websites which all seem to have sprung up within the last few years.

The story about Motsoaledi urging men to undertake their own snips had been viewed...

