Liberia: 'Disunity Retards Development'

Nimba County Senator, Thomas Grupee has urged citizens of the county residing in Bomi, Cape Mount and Gbarpolu counties to unite their efforts to help develop the country.

"Disunity breeds division and retards the development of any nation. Good leadership and programs depend on the strength and cooperation of the citizens to improve their own lives," Grupee told the citizens.

He made the call recently in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, where he celebrated the ushering in of the New Year with Nimba citizens residing in that part of the country.

Senator Grupee chairs the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs.

He reminded his kinsmen to forge unity, adding, "What makes you strong as a people everywhere is the unity that exists among you."

According to him, since he was elected Senator in 2011, his message has always focused on unity.

He told the gathering that he is a Senator for the entire citizenry of Nimba County irrespective of where they reside, noting, "This is one of the reasons that necessitated my trip to Western Liberia."

Grupee then dispelled rumors that divisions exist within his county's Legislative Caucus.

He said the county Legislative Caucus is holding together with Senator Prince Y. Johnson leading the way for development in the county.

"Our leader, Prince Y. Johnson, is inseparable from the rest of the Caucus in terms of political and social development to the extent that we compliment each others' efforts," Grupee said.

Gbarma District Commissioner, Ciafa Konneh, in welcome remarks, also called for unity among the Golas and Nimbaians residing in Western Liberia.

Senator Grupee was accompanied to that part of the country by former Nimba lawmaker Benedict Bartuah; the county's Governor in Monrovia, James Zokpoah; and a few members of his office staff.