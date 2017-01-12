Liberia: Woman's Body Found in Graveyard in Buchanan

An 18-year old woman identified as Fatu Tamba, alias 'Princess' or 'Sugar Lump,' was found dead Friday morning in a graveyard near a place commonly called Yellow Mansion in Korduah Community, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The body was already decomposing when discovered.

According to residents in the area, Sugar Lump may have been "brutally killed by some unknown persons and her body dumped at the graveyard."

The Daily Observer gathered that the victim might have been tied with her hands behind her back and may have also been gang-raped before her assailants took away her life.

Community residents, who rushed to see the remains of Fatu Tamba following news that a body had been found, burst in tears and raised concern about her friends and associates who were known to gather at various night clubs.

The Daily Observer also learned that Fatu and her friends usually spent long hours in the entertainment centers. There are speculations that she might have been taken from among her friends from a night club by some "wicked people."

Mr. James Tamba, the father of the victim, appealed to the Liberia National Police to ensure that those responsible for his daughter's death are brought to justice. Mr. Tamba, who once served as the vice president for administration of the Margibi branch of the Federation of Road Transport Union of Liberia (FRTUL), explained that his daughter was a student of the Concrete Foundation Elementary and Junior High School in Lower Margibi County, but joined her friends in the streets.

He later took delivery of his daughter's corpse and deposited it at a local funeral home to await burial arrangements.

Bruises were found on her neck, nose, mouth, ears, tongue, her private part and other parts of her body.

There are reports that one suspect, only identified as Sherman, has been arrested by local police.

It is speculated that Fatu might have fought hard for her life against the perpetrators before she died.