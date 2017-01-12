12 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: ZPMD Identifies With Martha Tubman Hospital

By Solo Uriah Lewis

The Zoe Pennue Movement for Development (ZPMD) has identified with the Obstetric Department of the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital (MTMH) in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County with a cash donation of L$100, 000.

Speaking to this newspaper upon making the donation to the hospital's administration, the ZPMD Vice Chairman for Administration, Cephus Zulu, said the gesture is the fulfillment of a promise to the people of Tchien District by Rep. Zoe Emmanuel Pennue to ensure that the organization's development agenda is felt at all levels, not only in the Tchien District but Grand Gedeh as a whole.

The head of the Obstetric Department, Florence Davis, lauded Rep. Pennue for the gesture and pleaded for additional support such as beds to strengthen the hospital's delivery to the people.

The Director of Nurses at the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital, Mr. Philip Desuah, said the donation was necessary because as the only referral hospital in the county, MTMH has over the years helped to reduce maternal mortality.

It may be recalled that the Zoe Pennue Movement for Development (ZPMD) made a cash donation of L$200, 000 to the same hospital, from which some pregnant women received L$1, 500 each.

