Liberia: Laf Releases Calendar of Events

The Executive Committee of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has approved the Calendar of Events (COE) for 2017, comprising 18 national and international activities.

According to the calendar, there will be two training opportunities in the country and an anti-doping workshop for players, administrators and technicians on Saturday, January 28.

The second workshop will be an international course for coaches to obtain level one (1) license from the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF). There will also be a Day Run, and the Armed Forces Day Lok Run, to be held on February 4 and 11 respectively.

The Inter School Championship is also scheduled for February.

On March 15, there will be the inaugural Ganta 10km Run, of which over 100 athletes will participate.

Liberia will also participate in the World Senior Championship in London, Great Britain, in February.

The World Athletics Day (WAD) will be observed on May 12 in Clay, Bomi County; and in June there will be the National Club Open Championship, to be followed by the Regional Championship.

The second international tournament, World Youth Championship (WYC), will be held in July in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 2017 Liberia Marathon is on August 27.

The LAF has further endorsed a Run to Vote Half Marathon on Saturday, October 8 - three days before the Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The Annual Award Night is November 18; and in the same month, there will be the National University Championship and Congress.

Customarily, the LAF will participate in the Boxing Day activities in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on December 26. The year will be climaxed with a Coaches Clinic.

Meanwhile, the LAF has extended an "appreciation" to those who sponsored the team to Sierra Leone.

Coach Samuel Cooper, Acting National Coach and head of Liberian delegation to Sierra Leone, said "The LAF is thankful and wish to appreciate those who contributed for the Lone Star Athletics team to participate in Sierra Leone

National meet in Kenema from the 31st of December 2016 to 1st January 2017. They included Mr. Tarnue Jeke, Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA); and the following former national athletes: Regina Nigba, Steven K. Pelima and Isaac T.Z. Montgomery."

At the end of the Sierra Leone National Meet, Liberia earned five medals: one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.